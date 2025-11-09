Dakota Fanning shares rare approach to work with child actors

Photo: Dakota Fanning explains why loves mentoring child actors

Dakota Fanning has gotten candid about mentoring child actors.

The actress, who formerly used to be a child star, weighed in on her approach to collaborating with child actors during a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine at the New York City premiere of her new Peacock series, All Her Fault, on Nov. 3.

Reflecting on her own experiences as a child star, the 31-year-old actress explained that she treats young actors the same as her adult co-stars.

"I sort of just treat them how I would treat any other actor," she began.

"I think that's what I appreciated when I was younger, so I just kind of go with that," Fanning said before moving to a new topic.

It is noteworthy that Fanning began her career at just 7 years old with 2001's I Am Sam.

By the time she was 12, she had already shared the screen with Hollywood heavyweights such as Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, and Brittany Murphy, establishing herself as one of the most accomplished child actors of her generation.