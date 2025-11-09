Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour 'faked' friendship at 'Stranger Things' premiere

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour 'pretended' to get along amid BTS tension

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reportedly faked getting along at the Stranger Things premiere recently.

As per reports Brown accused Harbour of "bullying and harassment" on set and even filed "pages and pages" of formal complaints before the Netflix series wrapped filming its fifth and final season.

However, the duo made a joint appearance at the premiere of the Stranger Things. At the red carpet, Brown and Harbour were seen hugging each other and posing for photos together.

According to Radar Online, the costars "pretended" to be close during interviews and press appearances while serious tensions brewed behind the scenes.

A PR expert Alexandria Hurley told the outlet, "Promotional appearances and public dynamics are often not reflective of private working relationships — especially on high-stakes sets"

"Cast members are contractually obligated to participate in press, joint interviews, and branding moments that reinforce the on-screen bond," she added.

While David Harbour often described Millie Bobby Brown as his "on-screen daughter," the British actress allegedly felt uncomfortable with his off-camera behaviour.

Following the harassment reports, a resurfaced MTV interview from 2024 also showed Brown's demeanor being shifted when the reporter jokes about Harbour officiating her wedding.