 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk lands in legal trouble days after Amber Heard lost Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Elon Musk lands in legal trouble days after Amber Heard lost Johnny Depp trial
Elon Musk lands in legal trouble days after Amber Heard lost Johnny Depp trial

Billionaire Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion over dogecoin support days after Hollywood actor Johnny Depp won defamation trial against Amber Heard.

An investor in dogecoin, originally created as a joke but whose value increased and fell as it was promoted by Elon Musk, filed a $258 billion lawsuit Thursday against the billionaire and his companies Tesla and SpaceX.

Keith Johnson, who says he lost money after investing in dogecoin, described himself as an "American citizen who was defrauded" by what he called a "Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme."

He is asking for his motion, filed in a New York court, to be classified as a class action suit on behalf of those who have suffered losses by investing in dogecoin since 2019.

Since Musk began promoting the virtual currency, investors have lost around $86 billion, Johnson estimates. He would like Musk to reimburse investors this sum, plus pay double that in damages -- an additional $172 billion.

Johnson said he believes Musk increased "the price, market cap and trading volume of Dogecoin" through his promotion of it.

Earlier, after a six-week legal tussle between the former Hollywood power couple, a US jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued. (Web Dek/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial juror denies claims of social media influence on verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial juror denies claims of social media influence on verdict
Queen Elizabeth’s heir ‘can no longer hold it together’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s heir ‘can no longer hold it together’: report
‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted royals to ‘plead’ for return

‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted royals to ‘plead’ for return
Amber Heard’s NBC interview damages her chances of success in case she appeals: Lawyer

Amber Heard’s NBC interview damages her chances of success in case she appeals: Lawyer
Here's what Eva Mendes thinks of Ryan Gosling’s Ken look

Here's what Eva Mendes thinks of Ryan Gosling’s Ken look
Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house

Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house
Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’
Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars

Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars
BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies

BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies
Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Prince Andrew ‘can’t forget’ Kingship snub: Insider

Prince Andrew ‘can’t forget’ Kingship snub: Insider

Latest

view all