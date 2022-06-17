 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
Web Desk

Sherry Rehman may have COVID-19

Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Senator Sherry Rehman. — Twitter

Senator Sherry Rehman, the country’s federal minister for climate change, may have COVID-19.

In an update on Twitter Friday, Rehman said she is isolating till she gets a negative report as she sat next to a senator colleague who tested positive in the Senate Finance Committee a day earlier.

Rehman emphasised that standard operating procedures were needed again.

“Thankfully was wearing a mask but he wasn’t, so being cautious,” she wrote.

Pakistan sees minor surge in COVID-19 cases again

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Pakistan as the country's coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 1.22%, data issued by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) showed Thursday.

According to NIH, 144 people were found infected with COVID-19 after 11,828 diagnostic tests were conducted in a single day.

Meanwhile, a patient succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

