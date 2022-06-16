Pakistan sees minor surge in COVID-19 cases again

Country's COVID-19 positivity ratio climbs to 1.22%, says NIH.

144 people contract COVID-19 in a single day.

One dies of virus during last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Pakistan as the country's coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 1.22%, data issued by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) showed Thursday.



According to NIH, 144 people were found infected with COVID-19 after 11,828 diagnostic tests were conducted in a single day.

Meanwhile, a patient succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

No COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan for first time in two years

Pakistan reported zero COVID-19 related deaths during the first week of April, for the first time in two years, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

On March 31, Pakistan announced the closure of the National Command and Operation Centre, the body which was set up in March 2020 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyse and process information.