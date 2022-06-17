 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

— Representational image
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the federal capital, Rawalpindi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Friday afternoon.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in several other areas of Punjab and KP including Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Malakand, Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar.

The people in affected areas exited their houses and offices immediately after feeling the tremors.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) seismic monitoring centre and it originated at 14:23 PST. The bordering areas of Afghanistan and Tajikistan were identified as the epicentre of the earthquake, as per the seismic centre.

No loss of life has been reported so far.

