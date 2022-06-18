 
business
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
BDBusiness desk

Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

By
BDBusiness desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

People can be seen shopping in a local market in Lahore on April 28, 2021. — APP/File
People can be seen shopping in a local market in Lahore on April 28, 2021. — APP/File

  • Sources say under first phase of power-saving plan, restrictions have been imposed for two months.
  • Govt has completed consultations with trade associations and chambers.
  • LCCI chief says implementation of a power-saving plan will help save electricity and petrol.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to implement a power-saving plan under which markets across the province will shut down at 9pm in order to save electricity, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the government has completed consultations with trade associations and chambers and the plan will be implemented next week.

Under the first phase of the power-saving plan, the restrictions have been imposed for two months.

Read more: Power supply to commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours

Moreover, the sources revealed that the government is also considering closing restaurants earlier.

Commenting on the proposal, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Nauman Kabir said that the traders are on board with the government on all sorts of plans related to the national interest.

“Implementation of a power-saving plan will help save electricity and petrol,” he added.

Sindh markets to also close at 9pm

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.

The measure, which will remain in effect till July 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity, according to the notification.

Read more: 'Country's economy will deteriorate if power sector not streamlined'

According to the notification, it was decided that the morning hours must be utilised for business activities. 

All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.

More From Business:

Budget 2022-23 is not for the people. Here is why

Budget 2022-23 is not for the people. Here is why
Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews
'Never again': Khar vows white-listed Pakistan won't make the same mistakes

'Never again': Khar vows white-listed Pakistan won't make the same mistakes
Provincial budgets dash federal govt's hopes to squeeze budget deficit in FY23

Provincial budgets dash federal govt's hopes to squeeze budget deficit in FY23
WATCH: Karachi to receive 'above normal' rain this year

WATCH: Karachi to receive 'above normal' rain this year
Explainer: What will it mean for Pakistan to be removed from the FATF grey list?

Explainer: What will it mean for Pakistan to be removed from the FATF grey list?
Return to Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid claims Nawaz struck secret deal in London

Return to Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid claims Nawaz struck secret deal in London
Weekly inflation spikes to 14-year high

Weekly inflation spikes to 14-year high

Breakthrough expected in Pakistan-IMF talks 'in 72 hours'

Breakthrough expected in Pakistan-IMF talks 'in 72 hours'
Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Two labourers killed, several injured in Harnai firing incident

Two labourers killed, several injured in Harnai firing incident
PM Shehbaz congratulates nation as Pakistan 'substantially completes' FATF action plans

PM Shehbaz congratulates nation as Pakistan 'substantially completes' FATF action plans

Latest

view all