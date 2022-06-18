Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

People can be seen shopping in a local market in Lahore on April 28, 2021. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to implement a power-saving plan under which markets across the province will shut down at 9pm in order to save electricity, Geo News reported, citing sources.



According to sources, the government has completed consultations with trade associations and chambers and the plan will be implemented next week.

Under the first phase of the power-saving plan, the restrictions have been imposed for two months.

Moreover, the sources revealed that the government is also considering closing restaurants earlier.

Commenting on the proposal, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Nauman Kabir said that the traders are on board with the government on all sorts of plans related to the national interest.

“Implementation of a power-saving plan will help save electricity and petrol,” he added.

Sindh markets to also close at 9pm

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.

The measure, which will remain in effect till July 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity, according to the notification.

According to the notification, it was decided that the morning hours must be utilised for business activities.



All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.