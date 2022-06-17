 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save energy: notification

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Markets across Sindh will shut down at 9pm in order to save energy, a notification issued on Friday said.

According to the notification, issued by the Home Department, the measure is in response to the prevalent outages, load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity.

It was decided that the morning hours must be utilised for business activities, said the notification.

The new rule is set to go into effect tonight.

All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.

More to follow.

