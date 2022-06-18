 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Reuters

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

A neon logo of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. The picture was taken on May 5, 2022. — Reuters/File
A neon logo of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. The picture was taken on May 5, 2022. — Reuters/File 

  • Bitcoin drops to its lowest level in 18 months. 
  • Biggest cryptocurrency was down 7.1% to $18,993 at 0906 GMT.
  • It is down about 59% this year.

Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its lowest level in 18 months, extending its slide as investors pull back from riskier assets amid rising interest rates.

The biggest cryptocurrency was down 7.1% to $18,993 at 0906 GMT, having earlier touched $18,732, its lowest since December 2020.

It is down about 59% this year, while rival cryptocurrency Ethereum-backed ether is down 73%.

The digital currency sector has been pummelled this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts.

The sector has also suffered losses after companies such as Coinbase Global, Gemini and Blockfi said they would lay off thousands of employees as investors ditch risky assets.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

‘Overreaching activism’: SpaceX employees punished for criticising Elon Musk

‘Overreaching activism’: SpaceX employees punished for criticising Elon Musk
Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning

Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning
It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles

It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles
Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15

Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15
WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos

WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos
Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?

Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Tiktok to launch new features

Tiktok to launch new features
Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era
Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer

Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer

Latest

view all