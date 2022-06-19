Meghan Markle witnesses Prince Harry's defeat in polo match

Prince Harry's polo team suffered defeat on Friday as his wife Meghan Markle watched on.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen consoling Harry by placing a comforting hand on his leg.

Meghan cheered her husband on as his team Los Padres took on Folded Hills in a semi-final game at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

She appeared animated as she intently watched the game with a drink of lemonade in hand.

She spotted shots with a matching top during the match that took place near their Los Angeles home.

The couple moved to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties.