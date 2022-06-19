 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle witnesses Prince Harry's defeat in polo match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Meghan Markle witnesses Prince Harrys defeat in polo match

Prince Harry's polo team suffered defeat on Friday as his wife Meghan Markle watched on.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen consoling Harry by placing a comforting hand on his leg.

Meghan cheered her husband on as his team Los Padres took on Folded Hills in a semi-final game at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

She appeared animated as she intently watched the game with a drink of lemonade in hand.

She spotted shots with a matching top during the match that took place near their Los Angeles home.

The couple moved to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

How Elon Musk and Amber Heard's romantic journey came to an end?

How Elon Musk and Amber Heard's romantic journey came to an end?
Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?

Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?
Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man

Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man
Prince Andrew's chance to return to royal fold seems dim

Prince Andrew's chance to return to royal fold seems dim
Amber Heard claims a 'binder' of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict

Amber Heard claims a 'binder' of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap

Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap
Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala

Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala
Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr

Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?
Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move

Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move
Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Latest

view all