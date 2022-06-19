Duchess Camilla tries not to offend Harry and William in rare remarks about her past

Duchess Camilla, who was blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, sat for an interview with British Vogue and discussed the negative press coverage.

Camilla tried not to make any comment regarding her past that could have offended Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking to the magazine ahead of her birthday, she said, 'She just had to find a way to live with the negative press coverage she suffered from for much of her adult life."

She said the media attention is “not easy” and added: “I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it.

"Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised. But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it.”

According to the British media, Duchess Camilla, who was once target of the press, is now known for getting on with reporters.

“You’ve got to get on with life," she told the magazine in rare remarks about her past.

The Duchess is the future Queen consort and enjoys good relationship with Diana's sons especially Prince William who is second-in-line to the British throne.

Her husband Prince Charles will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth.