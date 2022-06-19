Story behind Eminem'-Amber Heard diss track revealed

Eminem is known for destroying his opponents with his diss tracks.



The Detroit native's victims include Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Donald Trump and the list goes on.

Shortly after a court gave a verdict in favor of Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, a diss track titled Eminem-Amber appeared online and went viral.

Many people believe that the song was written by the "Lose Yourself" hitmaker.

But it's not true as he has no grudge against Amber Heard and won't hurt anybody with no reason especially when he is almost 50.

The song's lyrics read, "As a character having mastered the act of commanding gallons of water in Aquaman / had the masses laughing afterward/ cause stans to understand that on the stand as it stands/ Amber Heard hasn't jerked a single tear."

Musictimes.com reported that the viral song was composed and sung by Lil Byte who posted it on YouTube.





