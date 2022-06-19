 
Amina Amir

Pakistan's COVID positivity ratio climbs to 1.3% after 152 new cases

Amina Amir

— Reuters/File

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio has climbed to 1.3% after 152 new cases were detected in the country, the National Institute of Health said on Sunday.

The positivity ratio has witnessed a steady rise in the last three days, moving up from 0.86% on June 17 and 1.17% a day earlier.

According to fresh statistics released by the institute, 11,663 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

NIH said that 58 patients are in critical care, whereas the government's COVID dashboard put the figure at 55.

No deaths from the virus occurred in the last 24 hours, the institute reported. One death was last reported by the government dashboard on June 16.

Pakistan has so far recorded 30,383 deaths from COVID-19. Fatalities have generally been on a decline since the last high of 56 recorded on September 30, 2021. The total number of cases in the country, according to the government dashboard, are 1,531,982.

The caseload was perceived to have reduced in the country, however new reports have surfaced stating otherwise.

In Islamabad, the district health officer has reported a "continuous increase" in patients.

The positivity ratio in the capital currently stands at 4.10%, the DHO said, adding that 1,098 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which revealed 45 people to have become infected.

A day earlier, the positivity ratio in Islamabad was reported at 3.06% after 48 more cases were recorded, according to district health officials.


