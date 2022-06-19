Prince William, Harry playdate with Diana goes viral: 'Harry will have all the fun'

Prince William, Harry clip of playing with Diana goes viral: 'Harry will have all the fun'

Prince William and Prince Harry were seemingly inseparable in childhood.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, who are now living their separate lives across the pond, once engaged in adorable play dates with mother, Princess Diana.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, Diana is seen persuading her elder son to come out of the bushes. When William refused to listen to his mother, the Princess of Wales teased: "Alright, Harry will have all the fun then."

William then runs towards her as she says: "No, it's alright."

Royal admirers were quick to comment on the adorable video.

"That was such a mom thing to say," wrote one.



Another said: "Normal mum with normal kids. Gosh I miss her."

A third said: "And it's as easy as that! Princess Diana was such a beautiful example. I miss seeing her!"

"And Harry is STILL having all the fun," quipped one.