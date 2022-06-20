 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘still loves’ Prince Harry ‘very much’, reveals close friend

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Prince William’s close friend has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge still has a lot of love for his brother Prince Harry despite their ongoing royal rift.

The Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK with his family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and was notably ‘snubbed’ by the Duke of Cambridge, William, and his family.

It was subsequently reported that Prince William is still ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over Megxit, but a friend has claimed that rather than furious, William is ‘sad’.

Talking to The Sun, a friend of William said: “William is adamant that this relationship will be repaired. He still loves his brother very much. They will get through this and time is a great healer.”

Earlier, it has been reported that Prince William and Harry’s feud first ignited over William urging Harry to ‘take his time’ with Meghan Markle before marrying her.

After Harry married Meghan, the pair subsequently stepped down as senior royals in 2020, and relocated to the US, further worsening the brothers’ ties. 

