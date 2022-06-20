 
world
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
AFP

Israeli FM to visit Turkey amid threat of Iran attacks

By
AFP

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo— Niv Musman/GPO
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo— Niv Musman/GPO

  • Israeli President Isaac Herzog also telephones his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • Herzog thanks Erdogan for the efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil.
  • Israeli Foreign Minister has urged Israelis to leave Turkey over threats of attacks. 

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Turkey next week, his office said Sunday, days after he urged Israelis to leave that country over threats of attacks by Iranian operatives.

Sunday’s announcement came after Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and "thanked" him "for the efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil", according to a statement from the Israeli presidency.

"President Herzog emphasised that the threat has not yet passed and that the counterterror efforts must continue," it added.

Lapid will visit Turkey on Thursday and meet his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, an Israeli foreign ministry statement said.

On Monday, Lapid urged Israelis in Turkey to leave "as soon as possible", saying they faced "a real and immediate danger" from Iranian agents.

The foreign minister cited "several Iranian attempts at carrying out terror attacks against Israelis on holiday in Istanbul".

"If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible," he said.

"If you have planned a flight to Istanbul –cancel. No vacation is worth your life."

The stark warning came amid the latest surge in tensions between bitter rivals Iran and Israel, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.

In recent weeks, Israeli media carried several reports claiming that attacks on citizens in Turkey were being planned.

Public broadcaster Kan reported last Monday that Iranian operatives had planned to kidnap Israelis in Turkey a month ago but the plot was thwarted after Israel alerted Ankara.

More From World:

NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'years'

NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'years'
India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month

India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month
US NSA Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

US NSA Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament as France votes

Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament as France votes
NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two

Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two
WATCH: Joe Biden falls from his bike, remains uninjured

WATCH: Joe Biden falls from his bike, remains uninjured
Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, government tweaks scheme

Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, government tweaks scheme
India's Russian coal purchases spike despite sanctions

India's Russian coal purchases spike despite sanctions
Joe Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman

Joe Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman
41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India
Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Latest

view all