BMW to put one billion euros into electric vehicles in Austria

A woman leans against BMW electric car while it is being recharged.— bmwusa.com

FRANKFURT: German auto manufacturer BMW said on Monday it would invest "around one billion euros" ($1.1 billion) in the production of electric vehicles at a plant in Austria from 2025.

Altogether, 600,000 units a year should roll off the line at the factory in Steyr under the investment plan, set to run until 2030, BMW said in a statement.

From 2025, BMW will "develop and produce the next generation of e-drives" at the Austrian site, BMW´s production chief Milan Nedeljkovic said.

The refurbishment of the plant will see two new production lines added and the location expanded by 60,000 square metres.

The new facilities would require 710 million euros in investment, while 230 million euros would be dedicated to boosting vehicle development at Steyr.

"Around half" of the 4,400 employees at the site would be working on "e-mobility" by 2030, plant boss Alexander Susanek said.

The Bavarian manufacturer said it aimed to have two million electric vehicles on the road by 2025, promising 13 new electric models, and a revamp of its Mini brand.

BMW has already said it will spend 400 million euros to upgrade its home factory in Munich to produce electric vehicles.