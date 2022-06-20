 
world
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Reuters

Attack on Afghan market kills and wounds 'scores': UN

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Taliban fighters stand as they hold a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. — Reuters
Taliban fighters stand as they hold a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. — Reuters

  • Taliban officials say they could confirm that 10 people had been wounded.
  • United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan condemns attack. 
  • Daesh has claimed some attacks in recent months.

KABUL: The UN mission to Afghanistan reported scores of people were killed and wounded in an attack on a busy market in eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, although Taliban officials said they could only confirm that 10 people had been wounded.

"UNAMA condemns this morning's attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded scores of civilians, among them some children," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on its Twitter account.

"Continuing attacks targeting civilians across Afghanistan must cease immediately."

Quriashi Badloun, the Taliban administration's head of media and information for Nangarhar, confirmed a blast had taken place but said the target wasn't clear.

"We confirm 10 injuries, we are not confirming deaths," Badloun said.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have increased security in Afghanistan and removed the country from militant threats, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Daesh has claimed some attacks in recent months.

Deadly blasts have taken place in the country each day since Friday, including one at a Sikh temple in the capital Kabul, sparking international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan.

More From World:

Colombia elects first Black woman VP Francia Marquez, who vows to stand for 'nobodies'

Colombia elects first Black woman VP Francia Marquez, who vows to stand for 'nobodies'
Taliban releases five UK citizens: London

Taliban releases five UK citizens: London
Goodbye Expo, hello 'Expo City' — Dubai to reopen world fair site

Goodbye Expo, hello 'Expo City' — Dubai to reopen world fair site
'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple attack

'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple attack
Israel says building regional air defence alliance under US

Israel says building regional air defence alliance under US
Lebanon threatens to expel Syrian refugees

Lebanon threatens to expel Syrian refugees
BMW to put one billion euros into electric vehicles in Austria

BMW to put one billion euros into electric vehicles in Austria
India calls off hundreds of trains as more protests loom over recruitment

India calls off hundreds of trains as more protests loom over recruitment
Boris Johnson recovering following minor nose surgery

Boris Johnson recovering following minor nose surgery
Forty-year-old man drinks water after 20 years

Forty-year-old man drinks water after 20 years
Daesh ambush kills 15 pro-regime fighters: monitor

Daesh ambush kills 15 pro-regime fighters: monitor
26 more dead in India monsoon fury, waters recede in Bangladesh

26 more dead in India monsoon fury, waters recede in Bangladesh

Latest

view all