 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Ahmed Subhan

Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations

By
Ahmed Subhan

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protesting outside PTI Chairman Imran Khans residence in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Twitter
Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protesting outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Twitter

  • Written agreement says teachers will be appointed as permanent employees from June 30.
  • Teachers gathered over provincial govt's reluctance to regularise them.
  • Protest had turned into a sit-in after PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands.

The ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispersed after negotiations took place with the PTI successfully, a day after they staged a sit-in outside the party Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the federal capital.

The teachers gathered over the provincial government‘s reluctance to regularise them since the date of their appointment.

In a written agreement, the teachers will be appointed as permanent employees from June 30. 

Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations

The teachers had first gathered at the Bani Gala Chowk but turned their protest into a sit-in after the PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands. Teachers from far-flung areas of the province gathered in Islamabad to take part in the protest.

The protesters demanded that the 58,000 ad hoc teachers of the province should be regularised from the date of appointment. 

They also demanded that seniority should be preferred and an annual increment from the date of appointment should be added.

“We are working on a contract in KP for four years. We protested in Peshawar as well but no one heard us,” said one of the protesters. They added that they had no other option but to protest outside Bani Gala and urge Imran Khan to accept their demands.

More From Pakistan:

‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls

‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls
NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar

NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar
SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case

SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case
‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance

‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance
Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m

Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m
Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case

Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case
Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral

Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral
'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan

'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan
Defamation case: Imaan Mazari issues ‘unconditional apology’, IHC dismisses case

Defamation case: Imaan Mazari issues ‘unconditional apology’, IHC dismisses case
Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases
Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'
Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Latest

view all