Sunday Jun 19 2022
Waqar Satti

Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad

Waqar Satti

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protesting outside PTI Chairman Imran Khans residence in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Twitter
  • Teachers had first gathered at Bani Gala Chowk but turned protest into a sit-in after PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands.
  • Protesters are demanding that 58,000 ad hoc teachers of province should be regularised from the date of appointment.
  • Say they had no other option but to protest outside Bani Gala and urged Imran Khan to accept their demands.

ISLAMABAD: Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have staged a sit-in outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the federal capital over the provincial government‘s reluctance to regularise them since the date of their appointment.

The teachers had first gathered at the Bani Gala Chowk but turned their protest into a sit-in after the PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands. Teachers from far-flung areas of the province have come to Islamabad to take part in the protest.

The protesters are demanding that the 58,000 ad hoc teachers of the province should be regularised from the date of appointment. They said that the provincial government is making them permanent employees from July 1, 2022, onwards.

They are also demanding that seniority should be preferred and an annual increment from the date of appointment should be added.

“We are working on contract in KP since four years. We protested in Peshawar as well but no one heard us,” said one of the protestors. They added that they had no other option but to protest outside Bani Gala and urged Imran Khan to accept their demands.

Fawad promises to inform Imran Khan of protestors problems

When the teachers were protesting at the Bani Gala chowk they encircled the car of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The PTI leader was heading to Bani Gala to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

After being encircled, Fawad asked the protestors about their problems and assured them that he will inform Imran Khan about their problems.

“You had to come I will apologise on behalf of my party. Your problem should have been resolved in Peshawar,” said Fawad.

The PTI leader also took a delegation of the leaders of the protest and hoped that their problem is resolved.

