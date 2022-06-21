 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Early closure of markets reduced power shortfall: LESCO

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Image of power transmission lines. Photo—AFP/file
Image of power transmission lines. Photo—AFP/file

  • No load shedding is taking place in Lahore after 10pm.
  • Rainfall and strong winds caused closure of some LESCO feeders.
  • The electricity demand and supply for LESCO is 3,700MW.

The government’s decision regarding early closure of markets has borne fruit with the country witnessing a reduction in power shortfall, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

In a bid to cope with the increasing energy crisis in the country, last week the government ordered early closure of markets across the country.

Following the federal government’s decision, the governments of Punjab and Sindh decided to implement a power-saving plan and ordered the closure of markets at 9pm across the provinces.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric and Supply Corporation (LESCO), early closure of markets reduced the power shortfall by 200 megawatts (MW) after 9pm and no load shedding is taking place in Lahore after 10pm.

The spokesperson further said that rainfall and strong winds caused the closure of some feeders in the region.

The electricity demand and supply for the region is 3,700MW, he added.

More From Pakistan:

ECP requests army's assistance in conducting by-polls, local government elections

ECP requests army's assistance in conducting by-polls, local government elections
Karachi to receive first spell of pre-monsoon rain from today

Karachi to receive first spell of pre-monsoon rain from today

Govt decides to continue targeted subsidy on five essentials items

Govt decides to continue targeted subsidy on five essentials items
First batch of Pakistani students return to China to continue on-campus studies

First batch of Pakistani students return to China to continue on-campus studies
‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls

‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls
Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations

Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations
NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar

NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar
SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case

SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case
‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance

‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance
Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m

Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m
Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case

Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case

Latest

view all