Early closure of markets reduced power shortfall: LESCO

The government’s decision regarding early closure of markets has borne fruit with the country witnessing a reduction in power shortfall, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



In a bid to cope with the increasing energy crisis in the country, last week the government ordered early closure of markets across the country.

Following the federal government’s decision, the governments of Punjab and Sindh decided to implement a power-saving plan and ordered the closure of markets at 9pm across the provinces.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric and Supply Corporation (LESCO), early closure of markets reduced the power shortfall by 200 megawatts (MW) after 9pm and no load shedding is taking place in Lahore after 10pm.

The spokesperson further said that rainfall and strong winds caused the closure of some feeders in the region.

The electricity demand and supply for the region is 3,700MW, he added.

