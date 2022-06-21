 
world
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Reuters

Biden says not likely to go to Ukraine in coming Europe trip

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

US President Joe Biden looks on after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022.—Reuters
US President Joe Biden looks on after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022.—Reuters

REHOBOTH BEACH: US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is not likely to visit Ukraine when he travels to Europe later this month for summits with Washington's allies.

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said he believes it is very likely that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

EU leaders later this week are expected to give their blessing to Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join, a decision that will be marked as a triumph in Kyiv as it fights Russia's invasion.

More From World:

Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk

Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk
Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine
UK says it will impose further sanctions on Russia

UK says it will impose further sanctions on Russia
Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited

Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited
South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket

South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket
We cannot give up on people of Syria: UN chief

We cannot give up on people of Syria: UN chief
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson bows out of Indian presidential race
Cloudflare outage hits services globally

Cloudflare outage hits services globally
Three arrested over murder of Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Three arrested over murder of Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala
Saudi lifts pandemic ban on citizens' travel to Turkey

Saudi lifts pandemic ban on citizens' travel to Turkey
South Africa's latest hot export to China? Donkeys

South Africa's latest hot export to China? Donkeys
Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad

Bankrupt Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad

Latest

view all