Biden says not likely to go to Ukraine in coming Europe trip

US President Joe Biden looks on after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022.—Reuters

REHOBOTH BEACH: US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is not likely to visit Ukraine when he travels to Europe later this month for summits with Washington's allies.

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said he believes it is very likely that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.



EU leaders later this week are expected to give their blessing to Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join, a decision that will be marked as a triumph in Kyiv as it fights Russia's invasion.