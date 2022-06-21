 
world
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Reuters

Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk

A cleaning worker walks past the electric vehicle maker Teslas showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. — Reuters
  • Cuts would amount to about 3.5% reduction in total headcount at company.
  • Tesla has cut job postings by 14% since Musk worries about economy.
  • Tesla also cancelled three online recruitment events for China.

DUBAI: Electric carmaker Tesla will reduce its salaried workforce by roughly 10% over the next three months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The cuts would amount to about a 3.5% reduction in total headcount at the company, Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

A few days ago Reuters reported that Tesla has cut job postings by 14% since Chief Executive Elon Musk warned he was worried about the economy, needed to reduce staff, and would pause hiring worldwide.

Tesla, which had about 100,000 employees globally at the end of last year, also canceled three online recruitment events for China that had been scheduled this month.

Musk told Tesla executives in an email on June 2 seen by Reuters he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10% and "pause all hiring worldwide."

