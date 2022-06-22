 
world
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Reuters

Earthquake magnitude 6.1 kills scores in Afghanistan

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that rocked Afghanistan has killed at least 130 people — Twitter/@Haqmal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that rocked Afghanistan has killed at least 130 people — Twitter/@Haqmal

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that rocked Afghanistan has killed at least 130 people in the country's east, disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

Related items

The majority of confirmed deaths were in the province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority.

Deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, he added, as authorities check for further casualties.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the USGS.

The head of the Taliban administration's natural disaster ministry, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said they would provide an update once they had completed further investigation but believed there were casualties.

"According to our primary information the earthquake had casualties and damage, we are investigating," he said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths in Pakistan.

Shaking was felt over some 500km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and Twitter.

"Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

More From World:

'Made of glass': 12-year-old boy breaks over 100 bones due to osteoporosis

'Made of glass': 12-year-old boy breaks over 100 bones due to osteoporosis
Russia warns Lithuania of 'consequences' over blocked rail to enclave

Russia warns Lithuania of 'consequences' over blocked rail to enclave
Floods swamp more of Bangladesh and India, millions marooned

Floods swamp more of Bangladesh and India, millions marooned
'Very complicated love life': A look at Elon Musk's relationship history

'Very complicated love life': A look at Elon Musk's relationship history

Man physically assaults, issues death threats to ex-girlfriend following breakup

Man physically assaults, issues death threats to ex-girlfriend following breakup
US to limit use of anti-personnel landmines, White House says

US to limit use of anti-personnel landmines, White House says
No place for burkinis in Grenoble's public pools, rules top French court

No place for burkinis in Grenoble's public pools, rules top French court
People with tongue and lip piercings should remove them: study

People with tongue and lip piercings should remove them: study
UN treaty members seek to prevent 'absolute evil' of nuclear war

UN treaty members seek to prevent 'absolute evil' of nuclear war
Alzheimer's can now be detected with just one MRI scan

Alzheimer's can now be detected with just one MRI scan
Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk

Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk
Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Latest

view all