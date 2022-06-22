WATCH: Horrifying old video shows woman escaping death after falling off train

Woman escapes death after falling off train's door.—Screengrab via Facebook

In a video posted on Facebook, a woman was seen enjoying the thrill of standing at the door of a local train when she suddenly slipped.

In the petrifying video, another train on the adjacent track can be seen passing by at the same moment.

The lucky woman can be seen hanging between the two speeding trains.



Men standing with her at the gate quickly hold her to pull her up.

The video has garnered more than 5,000 views.

Zee News reported that the video is dated to be a few years old. However, it recently resurfaced and is going viral on social media.