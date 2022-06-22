 
world
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Horrifying old video shows woman escaping death after falling off train

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Woman escapes death after falling off trains door.—Screengrab via Facebook
Woman escapes death after falling off train's door.—Screengrab via Facebook

In a video posted on Facebook, a woman was seen enjoying the thrill of standing at the door of a local train when she suddenly slipped. 

In the petrifying video, another train on the adjacent track can be seen passing by at the same moment.

The lucky woman can be seen hanging between the two speeding trains.

Men standing with her at the gate quickly hold her to pull her up.

The video has garnered more than 5,000 views. 

Zee News reported that the video is dated to be a few years old. However, it recently resurfaced and is going viral on social media. 

More From World:

Man marries two women in one ceremony

Man marries two women in one ceremony

WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter

WATCH: 'Good guy' in India rides overloaded scooter
Factbox: Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades

Factbox: Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades
Egypt detains three over viral video of dancing in mosque

Egypt detains three over viral video of dancing in mosque
Turkish ship leaves Ukraine's Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow

Turkish ship leaves Ukraine's Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow
Not easy to revive country's 'completely collapsed economy': Sri Lankan PM

Not easy to revive country's 'completely collapsed economy': Sri Lankan PM
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Pope offers prayers for Afghan quake victims

Pope offers prayers for Afghan quake victims
Can a fish get people murdered?

Can a fish get people murdered?
Iran's oldest pistachio trader readies daughter to one day take over

Iran's oldest pistachio trader readies daughter to one day take over
Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment
Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Latest

view all