COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

A paramedic takes a testing sample from a man during an earlier nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.— AFP

Pakistan reports 309 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

Virus positivity rate reaches 2.22%, NIH data shows.

Karachi remains most affected city with 15.85% COVID-19 positivity rate.

The COVID-19 numbers in Pakistan are continuing to slowly creep up, with the positivity rate witnessing nearly a 2% jump within a span of just the last five days. Karachi is the most affected city, the latest data by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) showed Friday morning.



As per the latest stats, the country reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, which pushed the positivity rate to 2.22%.

The fresh cases were detected after diagnostic tests on 13,941 samples.

Meanwhile, 80 patients are currently being treated in intensive-care units at different medical facilities across the country. However, no death from coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the positivity rate in Sindh climbed to 6.1%, with a 15.85% positivity in Karachi alone. Despite a major drop in the city's positivity rate since Thursday — when it stood at 21.23% — Karachi is still the most affected city in the country.

As per the NIH stats, the second most affected city in the country is Mardan with a 4.76% COVID-19 positivity rate