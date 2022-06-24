 
health
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

A paramedic takes a testing sample from a man during an earlier nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.— AFP
A paramedic takes a testing sample from a man during an earlier nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.— AFP

  • Pakistan reports 309 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.
  • Virus positivity rate reaches 2.22%, NIH data shows.
  • Karachi remains most affected city with 15.85% COVID-19 positivity rate.

The COVID-19 numbers in Pakistan are continuing to slowly creep up, with the positivity rate witnessing nearly a 2% jump within a span of just the last five days. Karachi is the most affected city, the latest data by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) showed Friday morning.

As per the latest stats, the country reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, which pushed the positivity rate to 2.22%.

The fresh cases were detected after diagnostic tests on 13,941 samples.

Related items

Meanwhile, 80 patients are currently being treated in intensive-care units at different medical facilities across the country. However, no death from coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the positivity rate in Sindh climbed to 6.1%,  with a 15.85% positivity in Karachi alone. Despite a major drop in the city's positivity rate since Thursday — when it stood at 21.23% — Karachi is still the most affected city in the country.

As per the NIH stats, the second most affected city in the country is Mardan with a 4.76% COVID-19 positivity rate

More From Health:

UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

UN prepares for possible cholera outbreak in quake-hit Afghanistan

Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in

Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in
There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah
PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake

PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with acting Afghan premier after deadly quake
FM Bilawal stresses need for effective strategy to fight disinformation

FM Bilawal stresses need for effective strategy to fight disinformation

TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate

TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate
PTI wants ECP to allot ‘lota’ as election symbol for ruling parties in Punjab by-polls

PTI wants ECP to allot ‘lota’ as election symbol for ruling parties in Punjab by-polls
Heavy monsoon rains expected to hit Islamabad

Heavy monsoon rains expected to hit Islamabad

Gujranwala teenager kills mother for not buying him new clothes

Gujranwala teenager kills mother for not buying him new clothes
Omicron subvariants escape antibody responses: study

Omicron subvariants escape antibody responses: study

WATCH: Why does Karachi flood whenever it rains?

WATCH: Why does Karachi flood whenever it rains?

Latest

view all