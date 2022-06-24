Canada to provide $193 million to UN to address global food crisis: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a bilteral meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (not pictured) at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022.—Reuters

Canada will provide C$250 million ($193 million) to the United Nations to address a food crisis exacerbated by supply chain constraints and high inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We provided half a billion dollars at the beginning of the year (to the United Nations' World Food Program), and this is an additional C$250 million to address this serious crisis," Trudeau told reporters at the Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has affected the global economy by driving up gasoline, oil, and food prices.



