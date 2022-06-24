 
pakistan
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

10,000 cameras to be installed under Karachi Safe City Project

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Jun 24, 2022

— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority
— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority
  • Cost of the project reduced from Rs44 billion to Rs22 billion with enhanced standards.
  • 17 international firms will be part of the project.
  • DG SSCA says the project will be historic and beneficial project for the people of Karachi.

KARACHI: As many as 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) will be installed phase-wise across the metropolis under the Karachi Safe City Project, a spokesperson for the DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority said Friday.

In the first phase, 4,000 cameras will be installed across the city and 6,000 in the next phase, DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority Dr Maqsood Ahmed said while addressing the launching ceremony of the project.

The joint venture of the Sindh government and the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) was delayed due to multiple reasons despite the Supreme Court’s order to launch it in 2016.

According to the spokesperson, in January 2022, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Ahmed was handed over the additional charge of DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority. Since then there has been “significant progress in the launch of the project”.

— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority
— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority

The spokesperson said after long deliberations with all the stakeholders, the project cost, which was earlier Rs44 billion approximately, was reduced to Rs22 billion approximately, with enhanced standards as compared to earlier proposals.

DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority Ahmed chaired a meeting which was attended by the representatives of Sindh Safe Cities Authority, NRTC, Technical Committee members, and all stakeholders of the project to officially announce the launch of the project.

The spokesperson said after long deliberations with all the stakeholders, the project cost, which was earlier Rs44 billion approximately, was reduced to Rs22 billion approximately, with enhanced standards as compared to earlier proposals.

DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority Ahmed chaired a meeting which was attended by the representatives of Sindh Safe Cities Authority, NRTC, Technical Committee members, and all stakeholders of the project to officially announce the launch of the project.

— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority
— Photo courtesy Spokesperson DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority

More than 50 representatives of different companies attended various meetings and presented the strength and quality of their products. The essential components which were missing from the earlier proposals were included in the project, which include:

  • Upgradation of existing 2,000 CCTV Surveillance System
  • Emergency Response Systems and Vehicles
  • Human Resources and Training Facility
  • Digital Communication Network

More From Pakistan:

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ after Arsalan Khan picked up from home

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ after Arsalan Khan picked up from home
Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security

Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security
Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict

Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict
WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign
'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6

'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6
Train gang-rape incident: DNA of accused found in sample from victim

Train gang-rape incident: DNA of accused found in sample from victim
PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries

PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries
Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar

Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar
COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again
Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in

Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in
Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country

Musadik Malik warns of impending power, gas crisis in country
There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

There is no report of attack on Imran Khan, he has PM's security: Rana Sanaullah

Latest

view all