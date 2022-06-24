Fresh tremors in Afghanistan kill five more: Afghan official

Afghan men stand on the debris of their house that was damaged by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022.—Reuters

KABUL: Five people were killed on Friday in eastern Afghanistan after fresh tremors shook areas close to the epicentre of Wednesday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake, a senior Afghan official said.

"(This) morning another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according primary information... five have died," Afghan health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman told Reuters.

US Geological Survey's website showed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at 01:43 UTC time on Friday.



