 
sports
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Former cricketer Nadeem Khan appointed Pakistan Junior League director

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan. — PCB website
Former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan. — PCB website 

  • Nadeem has played two Tests and two ODIs for Pakistan.
  • His job will be in addition to his already existing responsibility as head of PCB High Performance.
  • PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had floated idea of the PJL.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday appointed former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan as tournament director for Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Nadeem, 52, has played two Tests and two one-day internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan. He is currently PCB’s director of high performance.

His job as tournament director will be in addition to his already existing responsibility as head of PCB high performance.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had floated the idea of the PJL, a franchise-based six-team tournament for U19 cricketers, and invited expression of interest from potential franchisees.

According to Raja, the PCB has received 30 applications expressing interest to buy a franchise in PJL. These 30, according to the PCB chairman, also include four Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners.

The PCB has also initiated contacts with different cricket boards to ensure the availability of foreign players and it has received an encouraging response.

More From Sports:

Pakistan secures 3 more medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

Pakistan secures 3 more medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship
Babar Azam's special message for those who see things from different view

Babar Azam's special message for those who see things from different view
WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign
After IK 'cuts ties', Ramiz Raja seeks good relations with PM Shehbaz

After IK 'cuts ties', Ramiz Raja seeks good relations with PM Shehbaz
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal

For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
Female mountaineers set eyes on becoming first Pakistani women to summit K2

Female mountaineers set eyes on becoming first Pakistani women to summit K2
Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing

Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing
Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series

Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series
Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

Pakistan bags two silver medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship
Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row

Yorkshire chairman Patel targeted by abusive letters in Rafiq racism row
‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake

‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake
Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month

Mohammad Hasnain to make county debut next month

Latest

view all