Former cricketer Nadeem Khan appointed Pakistan Junior League director

Former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan. — PCB website

Nadeem has played two Tests and two ODIs for Pakistan.

His job will be in addition to his already existing responsibility as head of PCB High Performance.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had floated idea of the PJL.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday appointed former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan as tournament director for Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Nadeem, 52, has played two Tests and two one-day internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan. He is currently PCB’s director of high performance.

His job as tournament director will be in addition to his already existing responsibility as head of PCB high performance.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had floated the idea of the PJL, a franchise-based six-team tournament for U19 cricketers, and invited expression of interest from potential franchisees.

According to Raja, the PCB has received 30 applications expressing interest to buy a franchise in PJL. These 30, according to the PCB chairman, also include four Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners.

The PCB has also initiated contacts with different cricket boards to ensure the availability of foreign players and it has received an encouraging response.