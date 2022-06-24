 
business
Friday Jun 24 2022
Sindh govt issues notification to reduce working hours of businesses

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Young women work at their stations at the National Incubation Centre (NIC), a start-up incubator on May 24, 2019. — AFP/File
  • Sindh Home Department says restrictions will not apply on Saturdays.
  • Hotels and restaurants will be closed at 11pm instead of 11:30pm from Sunday to Friday. 
  • These restrictions will last until July 31.

In connection with the energy-saving campaign, the Sindh government on Friday issued a notification to reduce business hours across the province.

The Sindh Home Department further added in the new notification that the restrictions will not apply on Saturdays.

However, from Sunday to Friday, hotels and restaurants will be closed at 11pm instead of 11:30pm. All hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafés will be closed by 11pm and lastly, wedding halls will be shut down by 10:30pm.

These restrictions will last until July 31.

The new restrictions will not apply to medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and dairy shops. 

Last week, the Punjab and Sindh governments announced that markets across the provinces would close at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the government will consult with the traders and adjust the timings if required.

It was decided that the morning hours must be utilised for business activities in Sindh. 

