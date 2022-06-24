WATCH: Orangutan smokes cigarette, video sparks anger among people

The picture shows an orangutan smoking a cigarette. — Screengrab/YouTube

An eyebrow-raising video of a critically-endangered orangutan has been making rounds on the internet, sparking outrage among the netizens.

In the video, an orangutan could be seen smoking a cigarette in the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, India Today reported.

The video shows a male ape puffing a cigarette like a human. Later, the animal extinguishes the cigarette on the floor. The video angered the animal lovers.

The zoo authorities said that the animal from brought here from Borneo and the cigarette was thrown in by a visitor and not from the staff of the zoo.

A user wrote: "Poor thing locked up and copying human traits. I don't find it funny, just sad at what we do to these obviously intelligent animals."

"End zoos!" another user commented.