 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals emotional moment during Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has disclosed an emotional moment that left her in tears during Depp-Amber Heard trial.

Camille, 37 has won the hearts of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans and shot to fame during the trial for her eye-catching look and outstanding professional skills.

In an interview recently, the lawyer disclosed a touching moment that reduced her to tears.

Camille disclosed, "I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks and she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, 'I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.' And, you know she said there aren't role models out there."

Johnny Depp attorney further said, "Young, female, Hispanic role models for her to look up to and you've been that for her, so thank you. And I, again I was really touched by that, and I don't know how it happened but other than I was just doing my job."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial

Amber Heard announces she will appeal verdict of trial
Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne drops new track on ‘mental institution’ after ‘life-altering surgery’
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'
Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade

Taylor Swift ‘terrified’ after US court overturned Roe V. Wade
Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify
Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women
Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert
Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'

Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'
Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'

Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'
US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

Latest

view all