 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Reuters

India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

A car after an accident.—Pixabay
A car after an accident.—Pixabay
  • India is world's fifth-largest car market.
  • Road transport ministry says it will assign a rating of 1-5 stars for cars.
  • New system is slated to come into effect in April 2023.

NEW DELHI: India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars — a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the "export worthiness" of vehicles produced in the country.

The road transport ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies.

The new system is slated to come into effect in April 2023.

Related items

India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles. Current rules call for two airbags — one for the driver and one for the front passenger.

India is the world's fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year. Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor are the biggest-selling automakers.

More From Sci-Tech:

Top EU diplomat heads to Tehran to revive nuclear deal

Top EU diplomat heads to Tehran to revive nuclear deal
'Deepest shipwreck': US WWII ship found off Philippines

'Deepest shipwreck': US WWII ship found off Philippines
Amazon's Alexa is digitally raising the dead

Amazon's Alexa is digitally raising the dead
Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event
FIA arrests Mumbai attacks' alleged mastermind

FIA arrests Mumbai attacks' alleged mastermind

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
To facilitate Hajj pilgrims, Saudi govt temporarily bans Umrah for citizens

To facilitate Hajj pilgrims, Saudi govt temporarily bans Umrah for citizens
Afghanistan seeks help for earthquake survivors as aftershock kills five

Afghanistan seeks help for earthquake survivors as aftershock kills five
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement in jail, military spokesman says

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement in jail, military spokesman says
US House passes gun-safety legislation in victory for Biden

US House passes gun-safety legislation in victory for Biden

Latest

view all