Violence against women: Ata Tarar visits victims in Faisalabad hospital

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference in Faisalabad, on June 24, 2022. — Twitter/TararAttaullah

FAISALABAD: Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday met women who were assaulted and thrown acid upon, vowing that he would make these incidents a “test case”.

In a tweet, the home minister said he visited the woman whose husband had tortured her for giving birth to daughters, also not sparing the girls.



Tarar said he took notice of two other incidents where two women — Yasmin and Nitasha — were thrown acid upon and another was nearly raped, respectively.

All the suspects involved in these have been arrested, he said.

Talking to journalists after visiting the hospital, he said the government was striving hard to control crimes especially against women and children and in this connection, a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted.

Yasmin was admitted to the hospital after receiving severe burn injuries when her former husband Azam attacked her with acid over arranging a second marriage after getting a divorce from him.

Similarly, Nitasha was admitted to the hospital when a youth set her on fire in Roshanwala after failure to sexually assault her.

— Additional input from APP