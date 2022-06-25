Kim Kardashian accused of losing weight to copy Pete Davidson's exes

Saturday Jun 25, 2022
Kim Kardashian sparked concern with her diminishing curves as fans think that the diva is losing her weight to copy her beau Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriends.
The Kardashians’ fan appeared pretty convinced that the 41-year-old reality star also changed her fashion statement to 'keep up' with the comic's former partners.
Reacting to the mum-of-four’s new style, netizens took to Reddit to point out that Kim recently rocked a similar outfit as the comic’s former ladylove Ariana Grande.
"That’s genuinely embarrassing," the user wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of Kim wearing neon green boots with an all-black dress while Ariana wore neon yellow boots with a similar outfit.
“The fact that Pete is playing along is even more embarrassing,” another fan commented.
A third commented, “This is creep[y]. Some Single White Female type (expletive),”
“Stop that's so (expletive) embarrassing,” read another comment.
"I knew Kim was going to drop a ton of weight since all of Pete's exes are TINY,” a post noted.