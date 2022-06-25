 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Egyptians raise $2.1m to buy world’s most expensive drug for toddler's treatment

Egyptian child Ruqayyah suffers from spinal muscular atrophy type 2.—Al Arabiya News
In a heartwarming news from Egypt, a crowdfunding campaign has gathered $2.1 million or 40 million Egyptian pounds to buy a drug for two-year-old Ruqayyah suffering from a rare spine condition, reported Al Arabiya News.

Zolgensma is a one-time spinal injection which is the most expensive prescription drug in the world.

The injection is used for children who suffer from spinal muscular atrophy. The condition has multiple types that weakens the muscles.

Ruqayyah, who is suffering from the genetic disorder, is a year and 11 months old. She has spinal muscular atrophy type 2.

The condition affects lower limbs leaving the child unable to walk.

The little girl's father, Mohammed Suleiman, said that because the treatment is unaffordable, he asked the public for help. 

Many citizens including several celebrities and businessmen supported the campaign.  

The bank account was supervised by Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity.

Students from the Department of Commerce from Cairo University even cancelled their graduation party to donate for Ruqayyah's treatment.

The kind gestures have moved many in Egypt. In a video, people were seen rejoicing and cheering when they realised that the money had been collected. 

