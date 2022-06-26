Women more at risk to suffer from long COVID than men

Researchers said that women are 22% more likely to suffer long-term complications of COVID than men. — AFP/File

Study says women are 22% more likely to suffer long-term complications of COVID than men.

Meanwhile, men are more likely to face kidney disorders and diabetes.

Only 35 of the 640,634 articles they came across about COVID and its health conditions were by sex.

Researchers at Johnson & Johnson said that women are 22% more likely to suffer long-term complications of COVID than men in a new study.

Some of these consequences include ear, nose, and throat issues, along with low mood, skin problems, trouble digesting, painful joints, and fatigue, according to Study Finds.

On the other hand, men are more likely to face kidney disorders and diabetes.

However, the researchers stated that the effects of COVID on both sexes need to be collected and analysed in order to find a solution.

For the study, the team looked at other studies which analysed COVID in over a million people from January 2020 and June 2021 for long-COVID and compared their findings to COVID studies from December 2019 to August 2020.

While researching, scientists at Johnson & Johnson found that only 35 of the 640,634 articles they came across about COVID and its health conditions were by sex.

This study is the first to break down the long-term effects of COVID by sex.