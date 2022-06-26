 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’

Johnny Depp would still get $10 million in damages from Amber Heard even if she continues claiming that she can’t afford to pay the hefty amount to her former husband.

An attorney, during his conversation with Hollywood Life, weighed in on the options for Depp to claim the settlement.

Attorney Raiford Dalton Palmer told the outlet, “Johnny has a judgment saying she owes him. He can collect against her assets and income for decades. But smart people with money know how to shelter assets.”

“She might try to use bankruptcy to slow down payment, but this is not a cure-all,” he added.

The writer of I Just Want This Done continued, “An appeal could stay the execution of the judgment (her team can get a court order delaying the money judgment pending the appeal).”

“In that case, she would be required to post a bond to secure the judgment amount. But it is not carte blanche to repeat and republish defamatory statements.

“However, this is a calculated risk — theoretically, all of the possible harm has been done and if people believe Depp, he won’t suffer new damages,” he added. 

