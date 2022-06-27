 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s worst blow during recent UK visit revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were totally ‘humiliated’ during their recent UK visit to attend Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

An insider claimed, “They were totally humiliated.”

Another source said, “The worst blow was Her Majesty saying ‘no chance’ to photos of her first-ever meeting with her namesake, Lilibet.”

The Suggest quoted the US tabloid National Enquirer as saying, Meghan and Harry brought Archie and Lilibet across the pond in the hopes of a lavish homecoming, but the royal couple were instead allegedly hushed by senior royals and booed by the public.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton allegedly also snubbed Meghan and her family by not attending Lilibet’s first birthday bash.

They were also not invited to appear on the palace balcony for Trooping the Colour due to their resignation from royal duties.

Later, Meghan and Harry returned to US with their children before the end of Jubilee celebrations.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said Meghan and Harry are unlikely to make any more royal appearances in the future.

