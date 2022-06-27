Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. — Reuters

Elon Musk's Tesla is reportedly letting go of employees that joined just months ago and employment offers are being withdrawn.

Business Insider reported that many people, who were impacted by these cuts, have taken to social media to share their stories about lost jobs and withdrawn offers.

A manager told Insider he thought his job was safe.

While Tesla said that the layoffs were based on performance reviews, the employee said that it could not be true.

"I had only been at Tesla for a few months and had yet to have performance goals set or a performance review," the anonymous employee said.

He added that the company did not tell him the foundation of their decision.

"Damn, talk about a gut punch," said Iain Abshier on his LinkedIn profile, sharing he was fired "after just two weeks of work."



An intern who had worked for the tech giant for a year reported that his permanent job offer was revoked.

Insider also reported that two employees even sued the company for "laying off hundreds of employees on short notice".

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla plants were losing "billions of dollars".