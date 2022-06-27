 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. — Reuters
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. — Reuters

  • Tesla letting go of employees that joined just months ago, withdrawing job offers. 
  • People impacted by cuts take to social media.
  • Musk said on Wednesday Tesla plants were losing "billions of dollars".

Elon Musk's Tesla is reportedly letting go of employees that joined just months ago and employment offers are being withdrawn. 

Business Insider reported that many people, who were impacted by these cuts, have taken to social media to share their stories about lost jobs and withdrawn offers. 

A manager told Insider he thought his job was safe.

While Tesla said that the layoffs were based on performance reviews, the employee said that it could not be true. 

"I had only been at Tesla for a few months and had yet to have performance goals set or a performance review," the anonymous employee said.

He added that the company did not tell him the foundation of their decision. 

Related items

"Damn, talk about a gut punch," said Iain Abshier on his LinkedIn profile, sharing he was fired "after just two weeks of work."

An intern who had worked for the tech giant for a year reported that his permanent job offer was revoked. 

Insider also reported that two employees even sued the company for "laying off hundreds of employees on short notice".

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla plants were losing "billions of dollars".

More From Sci-Tech:

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada

30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist

Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?
Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation

Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation
Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit
India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap
Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal

Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal
Indian rights defender who fought for 2002 Gujarat riot victims arrested

Indian rights defender who fought for 2002 Gujarat riot victims arrested
Egypt tries man over murder of student who refused advances

Egypt tries man over murder of student who refused advances
Russia's Putin to make first foreign trips since launching Ukraine war

Russia's Putin to make first foreign trips since launching Ukraine war

Latest

view all