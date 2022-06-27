 
Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry was infuriated after US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade abortion bill on Friday.

On Sunday, the Moonfall actress turned to Instagram and posted a series of “grave medical conditions” which pregnant women could face if did not receive an abortion at the right time.

The X-Men star penned a heartfelt note on how a woman’s life could be threatened if not received proper care.

“The treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is abortion. The treatment for a septic uterus is abortion. The treatment for a miscarriage that your body won't release is abortion. If you can't get those abortions, you die. You. Die,” she wrote.

Earlier, the Bruised actress voiced her protests on social media and condemned US ruling on ending the women’s constitutional rights to abortion.

“Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it and talk about-we must DO SOMETHING about it!” asserted Berry.


