WATCH: Flying hotel set to take 5,000 passengers through sky

AI-piloted aircraft Sky Cruise. — Screengrab/YouTube

A video of a flying hotel which functions in the air has left netizens scratching their heads. Sky Cruise is a potential AI-piloted aircraft which would never land.

Designed by Yemeni science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili, the aircraft has the capacity of 5,000 passengers and has 20 nuclear-powered engines, Times Now reported.

Sky Cruise would never touch the ground and surprisingly, the repairs would also be carried out airborne.

Hailing the aircraft as the “future of transport”, Al-Ghaili said: “All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous.”



The plane features a 360 view of the sky, shopping mall, sports centres, entertainment deck, restaurants, bars playgrounds, cinemas and swimming pools, wedding halls, and meeting halls.

The launch date has not yet been announced, however, the users are baffled by just the idea of it.