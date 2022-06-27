 
world
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Flying hotel set to take 5,000 passengers through sky

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

AI-piloted aircraft Sky Cruise. — Screengrab/YouTube
AI-piloted aircraft Sky Cruise. — Screengrab/YouTube 

A video of a flying hotel which functions in the air has left netizens scratching their heads. Sky Cruise is a potential AI-piloted aircraft which would never land.

Designed by Yemeni science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili, the aircraft has the capacity of 5,000 passengers and has 20 nuclear-powered engines, Times Now reported.

Sky Cruise would never touch the ground and surprisingly, the repairs would also be carried out airborne.

Hailing the aircraft as the “future of transport”, Al-Ghaili said: “All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous.”

The plane features a 360 view of the sky, shopping mall, sports centres, entertainment deck, restaurants, bars playgrounds, cinemas and swimming pools, wedding halls, and meeting halls.

The launch date has not yet been announced, however, the users are baffled by just the idea of it. 

More From World:

Millions of Yemenis expected to starve following UN’s cutback on emergency aid

Millions of Yemenis expected to starve following UN’s cutback on emergency aid

Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral

Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel
Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada

30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist

Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border

Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?
Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation

Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation
Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit
India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

Latest

view all