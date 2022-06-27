Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral

Three-year-old standing in front of a destroyed house following the devastating quake in Afghanistan. — Twitter/@ziarmal1992

A picture of a three-year-old kid, standing in front of a destroyed house following Afghanistan’s devastating quake, went viral on social media last week.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Afghan journalist Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi and received heartfelt reactions from users, many of who offered donations to the cause.

Hashemi also organised a fundraiser to help the victims of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that killed over a thousand people.

The impact of the quake was so powerful that it could be felt 20 miles away in Pakistan.

The picture has over 82,000 retweets and 459,000 likes.

The Taliban expressed their thanks to Iran, Pakistan, and India for extending aid.