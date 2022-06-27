 
world
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Three-year-old standing in front of a destroyed house following the devastating quake in Afghanistan. — Twitter/@ziarmal1992
Three-year-old standing in front of a destroyed house following the devastating quake in Afghanistan. — Twitter/@ziarmal1992

A picture of a three-year-old kid, standing in front of a destroyed house following Afghanistan’s devastating quake, went viral on social media last week.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Afghan journalist Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi and received heartfelt reactions from users, many of who offered donations to the cause.

Hashemi also organised a fundraiser to help the victims of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that killed over a thousand people.

The impact of the quake was so powerful that it could be felt 20 miles away in Pakistan.

The picture has over 82,000 retweets and 459,000 likes.

The Taliban expressed their thanks to Iran, Pakistan, and India for extending aid. 

More From World:

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel
Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada

30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist

Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border

Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?
Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation

Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation
Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit
India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap
Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal

Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal
Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Latest

view all