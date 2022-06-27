 
Monday Jun 27, 2022
People speak against BJP, journalist Zubair's arrest by Delhi Police

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Co-founder of Alt News Muhammad Zubair. — Twitter/@zoo_bear
  • Police arrest journalist on charges of hurting religious sentiments. 
  • Co-founder of Alt News says that Zubair was arrested without any notice.
  • Police say Zubair was arrested in new case "after having sufficient evidence on record".

Muhammad Zubair, who is the co-founder of Alt News, was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity after a man registered a complaint against him, NDTV reported. 

The Intelligence Fusion ad Strategic Operations (IFSO) arrested Zubair. According to the police, the complaint was made by a user who alleged that Zubair had posted a "questionable tweet" that "deliberately insult the god of a particular religion".

The tweet was sent back in 2018. The co-founder of the fact-checking website Pratik Sinha said that Zubair has been apprehended in a different case without any notice prior to the arrest. 

The police said that Zubair was arrested in the new case "after having sufficient evidence on record".

Earlier in 2020, Zubair was booked for an alleged harassment case on Twitter. 

Many spoke against the arrest, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi, who is a Congress leader, said: "Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Zubair should be released immediately. 

Another Congress MP said that "Altnews & @zoo_bear had been in the forefront of exposing the bogus claims of the Vishguru." 


Millions of Yemenis expected to starve following UN’s cutback on emergency aid

Louisiana judge temporarily blocks abortion ban after US Supreme Court ruling
Heartbreaking image of Afghan kid following earthquake goes viral
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel
Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
WATCH: Flying hotel set to take 5,000 passengers through sky
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?
Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation

