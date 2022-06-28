Man gets paid 286 times his salary accidentally, vanishes without trace

Chilean banknotes of 1000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000 pesos and coins of (L-R) 100 and 500 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. — Reuters/File

A man, who accidentally got paid 286 times his salary, vanished after receiving the huge amount of money without any trace.

The incident took place in Chile and the man used to work at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), Times Now reported.

The man was paid a huge sum of 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (nearly Rs37 million). He was entitled to 500,000 pesos (Rs111,760).

The employee first contacted the human resources and told them about the mistake. The company checked their records and confirmed the payment made to the employee. It then asked the employee to return the amount.

The man allegedly made a promise to return the amount back to the company, however, he decided to disappear. Later, the company tried to contact the man but couldn't get an answer.

To this, the man said that he would visit the bank and couldn't answer as he overslept. However, he tendered his resignation on June 2 and vanished.

The company took legal action against the former employee.