Radio Pakistan's Twitter account blocked in India for raising IoJK human rights issues

India blocks Twitter account of Radio Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan

The Twitter account of Radio Pakistan has been blocked in India for highlighting human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK).

By blocking the account, India has "denied access to information and restricted freedom of expression", Radio Pakistan reported.

The state broadcaster's spokesperson Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf expressed concern over the matter and said: "Radio Pakistan always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms."

Ashraf urged the microblogging website to restore access to the company's Twitter account in India.