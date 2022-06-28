 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Radio Pakistan's Twitter account blocked in India for raising IoJK human rights issues

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

India blocks Twitter account of Radio Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan
India blocks Twitter account of Radio Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan 

  • Radio Pakistan's spokesperson expresses concern. 
  • "Radio Pakistan always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms," he says. 
  • He urges Twitter to restore access to company's Twitter account in India.

The Twitter account of Radio Pakistan has been blocked in India for highlighting human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK). 

By blocking the account, India has "denied access to information and restricted freedom of expression", Radio Pakistan reported. 

The state broadcaster's spokesperson Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf expressed concern over the matter and said: "Radio Pakistan always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms."

Ashraf urged the microblogging website to restore access to the company's Twitter account in India. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Why has Elon Musk been silent on Twitter for a week?

Why has Elon Musk been silent on Twitter for a week?
Internet taken aback by reveal of AI-generated humans

Internet taken aback by reveal of AI-generated humans
Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?
NASA blasts off from Australian Outback in 'historic' launch

NASA blasts off from Australian Outback in 'historic' launch
Apple plans to improve iPhone 14 and HomePod

Apple plans to improve iPhone 14 and HomePod
Which billionaires have largest Twitter following?

Which billionaires have largest Twitter following?
AI helps scientists find one-million-year old evidence of fire

AI helps scientists find one-million-year old evidence of fire
India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
Amazon's Alexa is digitally raising the dead

Amazon's Alexa is digitally raising the dead
Elon Musk seeks more user data from Twitter

Elon Musk seeks more user data from Twitter
iPhone recovered from lake after 10 months, found to be fully-functioning

iPhone recovered from lake after 10 months, found to be fully-functioning

TikTok releases first album of viral hits

TikTok releases first album of viral hits

Latest

view all