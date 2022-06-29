 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

File Footage

Shakira is going through a hard phase in life after she broke up with Gerard Pique after spending 12 years together.

Singer Carlos Vives, with whom the Waka Waka hit-maker collaborated in song La Bicicleta, revealed the singer’s state of mind in a recent interview.

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cadena 100 music radio station, Vives talked about Shakira’s breakup saying, "I asked her and she answered me by telling me that she was sad."

"She's going through a very difficult time," he said before adding, “She has to be sad; I've been through that too.”

“I definitely felt sad; it's a very difficult time and well, when you have such a beautiful family...” Vives continued.

Previously, ex boyfriend of one of Shakira's sister, Roberto Garcia, told EsDiario that Shakira and Pique parted ways due to monetary issues.

"According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two,” Garcia told the outlet.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” he added. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."


