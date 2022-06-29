 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Rana Javaid

Sindh govt to set up one-stop portal for universities

Rana Javaid

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

A representational image of the University of Karachi. — Facebook/File
  • The portal will be operational from Tuesday.
  • It has been created to help resolve issues related to education sector.
  • Portal will also include information related to universities.

The Government of Sindh Wednesday decided to link all the universities and education boards of the province with the web portal following which information regarding all varsities will be available on this portal.

During a meeting presided by the Sindh Minister for Universities and Board Ismail Rahoo, it was noted that through this portal data regarding the number of students employed in educational boards and universities and the budget used there will be available.

Moreover, communication between officials will also be held through this portal, while a summary and tracking system related to institutions will also work in a timely manner.

This portal will also include information related to universities, there will also be a record of the number of students and those who have obtained their degrees.

Rahoo said that it would be like a one-window operation to help solve issues related to the educational sector.

It should be noted that this portal will be operational from Tuesday, according to the secretary board. 

