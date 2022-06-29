Eid ul Adha to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia July 9

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022
The Zilhaj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on July 9 (Saturday), Khaleej Times reported Wednesday.
The first day of Zilhaj would fall on June 30 (Thursday). While the Day of Arafah — marked one day before Eid and observed as a day of repentance for Muslims — will fall on July 8 this year.
In the UAE, residents are set to enjoy a four-day break on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The likely dates of the long weekend to celebrate the festival are: Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.
The Zilhaj moon was not sighted in Pakistan and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.
Addressing a press conference, Azad said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country.
The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.
"May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine," he added.