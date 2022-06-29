Eid ul Adha to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia July 9

Camel traders show camels to prospective buyers at the Birqash Camel Market, ahead of Eid Al-Adha, on the outskirts of Cairo. — Reuters/File

The Zilhaj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on July 9 (Saturday), Khaleej Times reported Wednesday.

The first day of Zilhaj would fall on June 30 (Thursday). While the Day of Arafah — marked one day before Eid and observed as a day of repentance for Muslims — will fall on July 8 this year.

In the UAE, residents are set to enjoy a four-day break on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The likely dates of the long weekend to celebrate the festival are: Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

Eid to be celebrated in Pakistan on July 10

The Zilhaj moon was not sighted in Pakistan and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.

Addressing a press conference, Azad said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country.

The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.

"May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine," he added.